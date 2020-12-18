M90 blocked and police called following one-car crash in Perthshire

One of Perthshire’s busiest roads has been partially blocked-off following a one-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the collision on the M90 Perth to Edinburgh road in the Balmanno area, south of Bridge of Earn, at about 10.40am.

The northbound section of the road was restricted following the crash.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

A police spokesman said: “It was on the M90 northbound near Bridge of Earn on the approach to junction nine. One car is reported to have crashed just after 10.40am.

“There were no injuries. Recovery is being arranged for the vehicle.”

More to follow.