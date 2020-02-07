Lynne scoops £100 shopping vouchers to launch spending spree

Lucky Lynne Marie Vaughan is the latest winner of the Tele trolley competition to scoop £100 shopping vouchers with Asda.

And she has vowed to spend the tokens on toys for her two grandchildren in New Zealand.

Lynne, 68, from St Clement’s, Dundee, said: “I didn’t believe I had won until the vouchers were in my hand.

“When I got a phone call from the paper to ask me for an email address about winning I thought at first it was one of those hoaxes you hear about.

“But I really have won and now I will probably spend them on Lego for my grandchildren.

“They are Charlie, who is eight years old, and Amelia, who is only 20 months old.

“Funnily enough my son Owen used to work as a sub-editor at DC Thomson, for The Courier, then moved to Edinburgh.

“He and wife Rachel are now in New Zealand and we will post out the presents as soon as we can.”

“It is great to win and as I said at first I thought they were kidding on until I got to the Tele offices and had the vouchers in my hand.

This week’s competition will go live at 10am on Saturday. Click here for more information.