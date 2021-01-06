Sentence has been further deferred on a thief who emptied more than £6,000 from her elderly mother’s Post Office account.

Lynne Cree, 50, left the 82-year-old with just £80 in her account after using her card to pocket thousands.

Cree, of The Larches, previously pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to stealing the Post Office bank account from an address on Roseburn Gardens between December 2017 and January 2018 before using it to withdraw £6,075.

The court previously heard that Cree moved in with her mother for a short period after the breakdown of a relationship.

Distrustful due to gambling addiction

Cree’s mother was said to have been distrustful of her daughter due to a gambling addiction.

On Christmas Eve 2017, the woman and Cree attended at the Post Office within Pricekracker, The Hawthorns, where Cree was asked to withdraw £600 to cover Christmas expenses and to buy gifts for her grandchildren.

At the time, she had over £5,300 in her account. The card was not immediately returned and it was only on January 28 that the pensioner began looking for the card.

On January 30, she collected a new card from the same Post Office but was unable to withdraw £300 to cover her bills. The woman became “extremely upset” after realising there was only £80 in her account and contacted the police.

Highly distressed

Officers attended on February 5 and found her to be highly distressed. The woman said she hadn’t seen Cree for several days and did not know where she was.

An investigation revealed Cree had made multiple withdrawals of £100 at a time.

Cree later attended at police headquarters on West Bell Street where she revealed to officers that she had taken the money to feed her gambling addiction, believing she could win back the money.

In a written explanation to the court, Cree said: “I have now made up with all my family and I managed to stop gambling.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Cree until later this month for her to appear personally.

