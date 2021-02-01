Plans to turn the Lynch Sports Centre into a hub for those from socially disadvantaged backgrounds have been revealed.

Street Soccer Scotland, which uses the beautiful game to help people struggling with a range of issues such as homelessness, poor mental health and addiction, has signed an agreement to lease the former sports centre on South Road from Dundee City Council.

The group is expected to officially take over ownership of the Lynch Centre in April, and has agreed to lease it for the next 20 years for just £1 a year.

This comes after the Tele reported in November the two remaining full-time members of staff at the sports centre had been cut, leaving the future of the Lynch Centre uncertain.

As well as giving its players a space to train and play football, Street Soccer Scotland is also hoping to transform the building with a drop-in centre, a café and an education space.

Heather Manson, head of fundraising at Street Soccer Scotland, said: “We have been fortunate to get the opportunity to take on the Lynch Centre from the council and are planning to turn it into a ‘change centre’.

“This is the first opportunity for us to create a space that is purpose built for what we want.

“We want to use it to help socially isolated people who may be homeless or recovering from addiction to try and make a positive change in their lives.

“Once we officially take on ownership of the building in April, building work will start over the next four to six months and the main areas will be completely revamped.

“We are really excited about it because it will make a massive difference to the local community while also investing in Dundee.

“And although this is predominantly for our players it is also for the wider community too.”

The upstairs space at the Lynch Centre hub is to be transformed into a wellbeing and advice hub for the players to access support and help with things such as housing and recovery from addiction.

Heather added: “We put together a Scottish team for the Homeless World Cup each year so we are looking to create a training centre here with an outdoor pitch on the bowling green.

“The gym halls will remain as they are but they will need freshened up and brought up-to-date.

“But the key for us is upstairs where we will introduce a drop-in centre, a café area and an education space.

“In the learning zone our players can do modules in various areas of education, and we can have office space for housing and mental health support to give our players access to those specialised skills.

“Often if we organise an appointment for someone to go and see a housing officer, the chances of the player going along are slim to none.

“But if we bring that support service into a place the players are already comfortable with, they are more likely to have those conversations.

“If we can prove this model works we will look at opportunities to do this in other cities with the Lynch Centre becoming a blueprint for us to replicate.

“The Lynch Centre is an iconic building for the community as well so we are looking forward to it.”