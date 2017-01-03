A woman who brought her wedding forward after being diagnosed with cancer says she’s facing a major decision over her treatment.

Lyn Ferguson, 56, formerly of Dundee but who now lives in Forfar, tied the knot with husband Jim at a ceremony last month.

As the Tele previously reported, the pair had been due to get married in March but moved the date as Lyn was told she had non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

But Lyn has been told that the cancer has spread and is aggressive — and she now has to choose what to do next.

She said: “I’m devastated and haven’t yet decided.

“I’ve been told I’ve got two options — do nothing and see what happens or give the chemotherapy one last try.

“If I decide to give it a go I will have two rounds of chemo at Ninewells.

“If they are successful I will then go into hospital for six weeks for further treatment.

“If the two rounds don’t work there is nothing more that can be done.”

Lyn said she had some hard thinking to do, as well as important questions to ask her consultant.

She said: “I can’t believe that my cancer has spread and is now so aggressive. My treatment had been going so well and I’m so upset at this setback.”

Lyn and Jim had been due to wed in Tenerife but she said she hoped to be well enough to honeymoon there in March instead.

She was given the latest news on December 22.

She added: “They said the cancer had returned worse than ever and that it had also spread to my left side.

“I’m completely shattered and haven’t yet made my mind up about what I’m going to do.

“When I got the news I was in shock.

“If I don’t have the treatment I don’t know how long I’ve got left — but even if I take it there are no guarantees.

“Christmas was awful — I just spent it in my bed.

“I really didn’t want to spoil it for my family and friends but I was so upset at the news.

“I think Jim is taking it really badly and it’s really difficult for him to talk about.”

Meanwhile, Lyn — who works in Forfar’s Burns Bar — has been raising money for ward 34 at Ninewells Hospital and for the Maggie’s Centre, both of which she says have been amazing.

Along with her friend Lorna Soave, 43, and other friends and customers at the bar, she has raised £1,650 and is still adding to the total.

After she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in July, Lyn received six bouts of chemo.

At the time of her wedding she said she looked and felt great and had a lot of optimism for the future.