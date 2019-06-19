Luxury treehouse in style of V&A to be designed by Dundee students

Guests with a head for heights may soon be able to stay in a luxury eco-treehouse designed in the style of the V&A Dundee.

Students at Dundee University worked to a brief submitted by the Taypark House Hotel to create designs.

The project challenged the university’s architecture students to come up with an en-suite studio inspired by the V&A Dundee for the site.

The image created by third year architecture students Nicoline Spanns and Richard Stalker was selected as the winner.

Subject to planning and approval by Dundee City Council, the “Tree & A” treehouse will be built in the grounds of the four star hotel on Perth Road over the next year.

Richard, 21, said: “We wanted to take inspiration from elements of the whole Waterfront. The floor plan and layout match that of the V&A but we also planned a pond for the grounds that represents the River Tay. The access bridge will be built over the pond and represents the Tay Bridge.”

Their 50m square design will be built using local larch, steam bent to resemble the distinctive concrete curves of Kengo Kuma’s building.

In addition to seeing their vision realised the two students will also receive a weekend stay at the treehouse as part of the prize.