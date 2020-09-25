Emergency services attend fire on a balcony at luxury serviced apartments in Dundee

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire on a balcony at luxury serviced apartments in Dundee earlier today.

Police and the fire brigade attended at the Westport Serviced Apartments at Marketgait this afternoon after a member of the public reported seeing smoke coming from a building.

Four appliances from Blackness, Macalpine Road and Kingsway, inspected the building and police managed traffic in the area during the incident.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “We received a call at 12.19pm from a member of the public who reported seeing smoke coming from the building.”

The spokesman added that the building had been evacuated.

A spokeswoman for the fire service later confirmed that there had been a fire on a balcony, which had been extinguished using hose reels.