Luxury homes plan lodged to transform derelict hospital in Dundee’s West End

Ambitious plans have been lodged to convert a former private hospital in Dundee’s West End into luxury housing.

Edinburgh-based firm S1 Developments is behind an application to transform Fernbrae Hospital, which closed last year, into 35 new residential apartments.

If approved, the plans submitted by Dundee architect firm ARKTX would see c-listed Fernbrae House retained and converted, but surrounding extensions would be demolished.

The existing Lodge house on Perth Road would also be renovated and extended to suit contemporary living accommodation.

Each new luxury apartment is to be served by a lift to ensure disabled access throughout.

© Kris Miller

A spokesman for S1 Developments revealed the project was being delivered in partnership with Dundee’s West Ranga Property Group.

He said: “S1 Developments have a distinguished history delivering prime residential developments within exquisite landscaping.

“Developing a site of Fernbrae’s quality with West Ranga Property Group, a multi-disciplinary property investment and development company is hugely exciting.

“Dundee’s ambitious plans for the future sync with the requirement of additional high quality homes and S1 Developments are thrilled to be involved in the careful regeneration of this derelict landmark site.

“Our aim of delivering high quality bespoke developments in the best locations matches perfectly with Fernbrae’s potential”.

The plans also reveal that land to the north of Fernbrae House would form a landscaped courtyard over which the majority of the two and three-bedroom apartments have balcony views.

© SYSTEM

The new development would also ensure that mature landscaped gardens to the front of the building would be preserved.

A spokesman for West Ranga Property Group – which is behind local projects such as Endeavour House and development in the Murraygate – said the company was delighted to be progressing plans for the derelict site at Fernbrae.

He said: “As serial residential development award winners, this project marks S1 Development’s first foray outwith Scotland’s Central Belt which is testament to the inherent characteristics and potential of the site coupled with the City’s ambitious and accelerating transformation.

“We look forward to sympathetically retaining and enhancing the existing property whilst incorporating an element of new build to provide a scheme of unparalleled design and construction quality.

“Fernbrae becomes West Ranga’s fifth live development in Dundee and further cements the company’s commitment to the City.”

Fernbrae Hospital was previously run by BMI Healthcare and closed in May last year, with the loss of 50 jobs.

BMI Healthcare said the decision was a result of falling numbers of patients with private health insurance, or privately-funded care, in the hospital’s catchment area.

In April this year mental health campaigner, Phil Welsh, called for the building to be converted into a 24/7 crisis centre.

However, the Scottish Government said the hospital was not fit for purpose and other options were being looked at to increase capacity.