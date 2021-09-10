Lundin Links Hotel: Call for answers over future of iconic Tudor building

Locals are calling for answers about the future of an iconic Tudor hotel in Lundin Links.

Lundin Links Hotel closed in 2014 and has been derelict ever since.

That is despite planning permission being granted by Fife Council to developer Kapital Residential the following year, to demolish the building and build sheltered accommodation homes.

A fire devastated the building in 2016, and residents say that since then it has attracted vandalism and the site has become overgrown.

Peter Aitken, chairman of Largo Area Community Council, says locals are frustrated with the lack of progress on the development.

He said: “Windows are broken and doors are not secure. Birds fly in and out of the broken windows. It was set on fire one year.

“The grounds are overgrown. Trees were cut down but just left. One tree fell on top of a parked car.”

Mr Aitken says that the community council initially had good contact with the developer, but this has now broken off with no information about the progress of work.

He continued: “The community wants to know when the flats will be built.

“In the meantime, the residents want the site tidied up and the building made safe and secure.

“With The Open golf at St Andrews in July 2022 and golfers passing through the village in great numbers we want something done now.”

MSP shares frustrations of community

Jenny Gilruth, Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP, says she shares the frustrations of the community.

She said: “The former hotel site has been left derelict for long enough, Kapital Residential have had planning permission since 2015, and the community need assurances on its future.

“I would encourage Kapital Residential’s director, Keith Punler, to meet with me and concerned residents to provide an update on their plans for the site and discuss how the site can be made more secure in the meantime.”

It remains our aim to see the site completed… we are hopeful of further progress before the calendar year end

Mr Punler has told The Courier that delays to the development have been caused by the coronavirus crisis.

He said: “We are also trying to resolve the drainage implications of the proposals by Scottish Water to require a new surface water outfall to be built across Leven Road.

“A preliminary scheme for this work has now been developed and we are completing a feasibility study on the practicality of this solution.

“It remains our aim to see the site completed in early course and we are hopeful of further progress before the calendar year end.”

Kapital Residential was involved with another site in Alloa at the council’s former Greenfield House HQ.

Mark Ruskell, Mid Scotland and Fife MSP, says the community there was left with similar frustrations.

He said: “If Kapital Residential aren’t willing or able to put the building to good use then they should transfer ownership to someone who will.”