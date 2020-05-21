Lunches, comics and boredom bags given to local children by Dundee church

A Dundee church has helped to deliver more than 2,400 lunches to local children during lockdown.

Fintry Parish Church has been working alongside agencies in their efforts to provide practical support to the community.

Since the start of the pandemic the church has been reaching out to those living in the area in a new way with food drops, comics and other items, including “boredom bags” for kids.

Ross Clark, a parish community worker, said organisations including the Dundee Bairns have provided lunches whilst DC Thomson and Morrisons have also helped with items.

The former Morgan Academy pupil said: “Organisations from across the city have been delivering food and resources to Fintry, which are then distributed locally by the ministry team in consultation with the two local primary schools.

“The church has handed out ‘boredom bags’ and supermarket vouchers obtained through partnership working with another local group.”

The 34-year-old added: “As of last week, Fintry Church has been able to distribute 2,420 lunches, 130 comics, 45 Easter eggs, 41 boredom bags and 25 books to support local children.”

As well as the generous donations Ross revealed the church also established a food box project soon after the lockdown was introduced.

Funding for the scheme has been collected through donations from church parishioners and grants from Faith in Community Scotland, Northwood Charitable Trust, Abertay Housing Association and Dundee Bairns.

Ross added: “Over the past few months we’ve been able to turn our previously under-used hall into a food distribution centre.

“By the end of this week, the church will have delivered a total of 320 food boxes within the local community of Fintry, Mill O’ Mains and Whitfield.”

Ross, who would usually be involved in mentoring programmes at local schools, said the changes to working life have brought some “positives”.

He added: “Normally we would be involved with a number of projects including youth groups doing talks at school assemblies.

“As a result of the lockdown we have been able to reach out to other members of the community who we wouldn’t necessarily have had an opportunity to speak with before.

“We’ve been able to distribute these food boxes off weekly and that has given members of the local community piece of mind during these times.

“Across the whole the city I think Dundee can be proud of itself and how people have come together to help where they can.”