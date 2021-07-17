Lunan Bay offshore rescue as Angus swelters in blazing sunshine

One person had to be pulled to safety from the water and two others were rescued when their dinghy was carried out to sea at Lunan Bay.

The incident happened at the beach on Saturday on a day that saw chaos as thousands of people headed to the Angus beach as temperatures soared to 26 degrees.

Members of the public go to the rescue

Members of the public donned life jackets to go to the rescue of the three after gusty offshore winds dragged their dinghy out to sea.

Emergency services, including a coastguard helicopter and two life boats raced to the scene.

However, it is understood that the people who went to the rescue in the water had got the three and their dinghy back to shore.

The drama unfolded around 3pm on Saturday and involved HM Coastguard teams from Montrose, Arbroath and Dundee, both Montrose lifeboats, the coastguard helicopter and a paramedic.

Person in the water

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said they were alerted at 2.47pm that a dinghy with three people on board was being carried out to see by the winds and currents.

He said: “Someone from the dinghy fell into the water leaving two others on board.

“All emergency services were alerted. However, members of the public wearing lifejackets managed to swim about 200 metres offshore to the dinghy.

“It appears they were able to get to the person in the water and lead them to safety.

Led to safety

“They also managed to pull the dinghy with two people on board safely to shore.”

He said that a coastguard helicopter was waiting on the beach having picked up a

paramedic to wait for the stricken people being brought back to shore.

Those who had been involved were checked over by the paramedic.

It is understood that no one was seriously injured in the incident.

Earlier in the day there were reports of major traffic congestion as hundreds of people headed for Lunan Bay.