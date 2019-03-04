Lucky residents of DD postcode scoop lottery win

Two people in the local area have scooped a cash prize thanks to their lucky postcode.

The neighbours in Westgreen Wynd, Liff, landed £1,000 each when DD2 5RQ was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson, former X-Factor contestant, said: “Well done to everyone who has received a cheque today – what a fantastic way to start the week.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £393m to date for good causes across UK and the world.

The draw was promoted by WaterAid, which has received £10,334,986 in funding from players.

Click here for more information on People’s Postcode Lottery.