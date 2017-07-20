A woman has won a £25,000 jackpot while playing bingo in Dundee.

The winner, who has not been named, scooped the prize at Mecca in Douglasfield and is a regular of 15 years at the venue.

Lady luck was shining on the woman who took home the National Game jackpot in under eight minutes with a ball count of 35 whilst playing against members across 116 clubs.

The punter usually plays with her mum but was alone this time as she was on holiday. She now plans to share her winning with her mother and jet off on holiday as well as some home improvements.

She said: “I’ve never won anything like this before, and I’m absolutely delighted to have been the lucky one on this occasion.

“Playing against all the other clubs, it came as a big surprise for me to be shouting ‘house!’. I thought it was typical that of all the times to win, I was by myself as mum was on a plane.

“I couldn’t wait to ring her and let her know. I’d like to say a big thank you to Mecca Bingo for this fabulous prize.”

James Watson, General Manager at Mecca Dundee Douglasfield, said: “We are always thrilled to celebrate with our winners and it just goes to show you never know when it could be your lucky day.”