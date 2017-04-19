Folk in Kirkcaldy are set to share a £3m pot as winners of the Postcode Millions.

Those who live in KY2 6 and entered the competition are guaranteed a cash windfall after the postcode was drawn in the monthly Postcode Lottery.

All winners will be invited to attend a special ceremony at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday April 29 to find out how much they have won.

The full winning postcode will also be revealed at the event.

It is the second time in recent weeks that Tele readers have struck lucky in the competition, after residents in Brechin shared £3m earlier this month.

Judie McCourt, People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, said: “I’m delighted to be heading to Scotland again later this month for another Postcode Millions event.

“Players in Kirkcaldy should be getting excited, as I have lots of cheques to hand out, just in time for summer.”

With a minimum of 30% going to good causes across the UK and internationally, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have so far raised more than £190m for charities and good causes.

One of the many projects nearby to this month’s winning postcode that has received funding from the competition is Greener Kirkcaldy, which received £17,197 last year for its Community Food Hub pilot project.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit the website or check out Facebook and Twitter.