A young Monifieth footballer studying in the US had a lucky escape when a tornado lifted the car he was in as it ripped through a Mississippi city.

Calum Brodie, 19, had been playing pool and visiting Walmart in the early hours of Saturday when a tornado warning sounded.

Initially, Calum and his friends thought they would be safe from harm as they drove back to their campus dormitory at William Carey University in Hattiesburg.

At the gates of their student flats, Calum and his friends started to film the weather as they noticed the wind gain strength. They were soon bombarded with stones and rocks picked up by the prevailing winds and their car was dragged 10 yards into a bush.

“There were three of us in the car and one of the guys started filming what was going on, not thinking what was happening was too serious,” Calum said.

“He was filming something for Snapchat, laughing about it, until a rock smashed into the car window. After we escaped from the car, having been lifted up by the tornado, we ran towards the campus, and started seeing if we could help people who were hurt.

“We suffered a few cuts and bruises, but fortunately we didn’t suffer any serious injuries. The car is gone but I can live with that, all things considered.”

Four Hattiesburg residents lost their lives in the storm and more than 20 people were injured across the county.

After the tornado struck, Calum — who has played for Dundee FC’s under-20s and the Arbroath FC reserve team — phoned his parents Keith and Ingrid to let them know he was safe and share with them photos of the devastation.

Keith said: “Calum had only recently gone back to America, having been home in Monifieth over Christmas.

“We had known about the risk of tornadoes in Mississippi, and we only heard about the tornado after Calum phoned and told us what happened.”

The tornado that tore through Hattiesburg reached speeds of up to 165mph.

Calum, who is studying criminal justice on a football scholarship, said he would see out his studies until the summer, despite the risk of more tornadoes.

He said: “The whole community here has really pulled together. We are currently being housed in rooms at the neighbouring University of Southern Mississippi.”