News / Local / Fife

Lucky escape for vehicle occupants in Fife rollover wreck

By David Mac Dougall
July 25, 2021, 2:06 pm Updated: July 25, 2021, 2:21 pm

The occupants of two cars had a lucky escape in a crash that left one of the vehicles upside down.

The incident happened on Saturday evening in the central Fife village of Ladybank.

Video from the scene shared on social media shows one small white car on its roof, with police vans blocking off the road as officers attended the callout.

A Police Scotland spokesperson says: “Around 7.40pm on Saturday, 24 July, officers were called to the Victoria Street area of Ladybank, following a report of a two-car crash, causing one of the vehicles to roll onto its roof.

“There were no serious injuries reported and recovery was completed by 9.40pm.”

In June a three-car crash on the A92 near Ladybank left a number of people needing medical treatment. They were airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

