A young Scots family had a lucky escape when their new teenage au pair was outed as a paedophile on the day he flew in to start work for them.

Jan Wiegand, 19, arrived in Scotland from Germany after convincing the parents of two young children that he was suitable to work as their au pair.

However, Wiegand was intercepted at the airport and an investigation established that he had a sickening collection of child, animal and death images.

After making an initial appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court in April last year, Wiegand was granted bail and allowed to travel home to Germany.

On Thursday, he appeared on a live video link between his Glemenhain home and Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having child images at Dundee police HQ on March 26, last year.

Extreme images

Wiegand, who was described as unemployed and living with his mother and stepfather, also admitted having extreme images depicting acts of bestiality and necrophilia.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told the court: “In March 2020, the accused arrived in this country to commence work as an au pair for a Scottish family in Perth.

“He had been hired through the website aupair.com. The family were a six year old female and an eight year old male residing with their mother.

“He was arrested at Edinburgh Airport having only been in Scotland for 24 hours. That related to a separate matter. He was conveyed to Dundee police station.”

Wiegand’s mobile phone was taken for analysis and a number of images were discovered on it. There were images of girls aged between five and 11 being sexually abused, along with extreme animal and death images.

‘No intention’ of returning to Scotland

Solicitor Doug McConnell, defending, said that his client was also facing a criminal case in Germany involving similar offences.

“He was liberated on bail and allowed to return to Germany. He has no intention of returning to Scotland,” Mr McConnell said.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Wiegand that the only appropriate way to deal with the case was by a financial penalty and he was fined £800.

She noted he had a further pending case in Germany and said any further interventions would be imposed more appropriately in his homeland. He was placed on the UK’s sex offenders register for five years.