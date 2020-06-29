Lucky escape for driver after car collides with lamppost on Dundee road

A driver had a lucky escape today after his car collided with a lamppost.

The accident happened just after 11am, at the junction of Balfield Road and Harefield road.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, managed to get himself out of his vehicle.

The man was seen to be standing at the side of the road immediately following the collision, nursing an injury to his arm.

An eyewitness said: “I just heard an almighty bang and when I looked round there was a big black car crashed right into the lamppost.

“The driver seemed to be OK but his car was wrecked.

“The police were with him and then an ambulance arrived.

“The rain was coming down quite hard and the road was busy at the time.

“Thank goodness no one was walking on the pavement at the time or it could have been a lot worse.”

Police were on the scene within minutes.