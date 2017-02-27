A series of 20mph zones on Dundee streets are set to be scrapped.

The council has revealed plans to remove the limits around a number of schools in the city that have closed or moved, as officials say they’re no longer needed.

The move comes just a few months after the council consulted with the public on whether to bring in more 20mph limits across Dundee, and confirmed plans to run a 20mph trial in the Glens area of the city.

Limits will be scrapped in 37 streets surrounding the former Eastern Primary, Lawside Academy, Lochee Primary, Macalpine Primary, Mid Craigie Primary, Mossgiel Primary, Park Place Primary, St Margaret’s RC Primary and St Saviour’s RC High.

But some members of the public who live in some of the affected areas have branded the plans “ludicrous and disgraceful” — and want to see the reduced limits kept.

Deborah Chapman, 28, a children’s support worker who lives near the former Lawside Academy, said: “I work with children and am a firm believer in 20mph limits throughout Dundee. I don’t understand why they would want to remove existing 20mph signs in so many streets.

“If they remove so many signs they will just end up having to replace them.”

Susan Wilkie, 47, from St Mary’s, close to the old Macalpine Primary, said: “It’s ludicrous that they want to remove so many 20mph signs when others in the city are campaigning to get more.

“I want to see 20mph throughout Dundee. They may use the argument that they are taking them away from areas where schools are closing but many of these streets are still very busy with lots of children around.”

Gillian Edward, 57, who stays near the now-closed Lochee Primary, claimed the move was “disgraceful”.

She said: “I can’t understand why they would do that. I definitely believe we should have more 20mph areas in Dundee and I don’t want to see others taken away.

“Why take them away when people are calling for more?”

Katie Johnstone, 27, a support worker who stays further along the road in Charleston, added: “Sometimes people do drive too quickly, especially in built-up areas and around schools, and we do need 20mph limits.”

However Jim Cochrane, 83, from Broughty Ferry — where the old Eastern Primary is based — said he didn’t think it would be an issue.

He said: “I think people in Dundee drive safely and it makes sense to remove the signs from schools that no longer exist. There seems to be little point in keeping them.”

Labour councillor Richard McCready said: “In a time of financial constraint, when we are looking at putting up more 20mph signs, it seems ridiculous to remove some only having to end up replacing them with others.”

But city development convener Will Dawson said: “The schools no longer exist, therefore the zone no longer exists. Legally we have to tidy up the traffic orders for this. Many of the signs have already been removed, making the roads in the areas where the schools were 30mph again.”