Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Low-flying jets expected in Fife for three weeks amid military exercise

By Alasdair Clark
August 10, 2021, 11:53 am
Jets in Fife expected
Low-flying jets will be heard over Fife

Locals in Fife have been told to expect noise from low-flying typhoon jets in the coming weeks amid an ongoing joint military exercise.

The sky above the Kingdom will host the culmination of Exercise Typhoon Warrior, with low-flying expected within the vicinity of Leuchars airfield.

The exercise is intended to train and prepare pilots for complex air operations, and will involve multinational aircraft types.

‘Substantial increase in low level and night time flying’

An update to locals likely to be affected said the planned training would take place for three weeks between August 29 and September 17.

A number of different aircraft will be involved

“During this period there will be a substantial increase in low level and night time flying in the Fife area, particularly in the vicinity of Leuchars, from both fixed wing and rotary aircraft.

“This routine exercise provides vital training opportunities for all those involved,” the update said.

It follows a similar exercise, known as Strike Warrior, in the Firth of Forth earlier this year.

It included airborne assaults, amphibious landings, evacuations, and live-fire exercises across the UK.

The joint exercise included participants from France, Germany, the USA, Latvia, and Poland.

Australia also took part in the training, part of which saw boats arriving on the Forth.