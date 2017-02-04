LOVING LIFE: Teenage sweethearts looking forward to perfect wedding day

A Dundee couple are looking forward to their perfect day — getting married with their son Dominic as page boy and daughter Imogen as a flower girl.

But as Sammi Forbes walks down the aisle to stand alongside the love of her life, Stephen O’Hare, it will be mum Sharon who will be on her arm — with her dad Graeme looking down from above after they lost him to illness a short time ago.

The story of Fintry girl Sammi and her fiance Stephen, both 26, is heart-warmingly simple — they met in fourth year at Braeview Academy and have been inseparable ever since.

“We had a couple of classes together but didn’t hang around with the same groups of friends,” said Stephen, a diesel mechanic who works not only in Dundee but also offshore.

“Then she got my number from a friend so texted me, we chatted and I asked her out. She’s got great personality and she’s got the looks, obviously!”

It was a classic teenage romance with walks and trips to the cinema and, for Sammi, a chef at Balumbie Golf Course, it was clear where this was heading.

She said: “Pretty much straight away it was clear to me that he was the one. There was never going to be anyone else. I could never see anything ever coming between us. He’s just so funny and supportive — always has been — and he’s an amazing dad.”

And that’s how the relationship further developed — with wee Dominic, who’s now three-and-a-half, turning up.

Stephen said: “We’d been trying and one day I came out of work and Sammi was waiting, standing outside the car like she couldn’t wait to speak to me, and I just knew. It was weird.”

Some lads may have been anxious about the looming new responsibility but Stephen was “totally delighted” at the news and loves being a dad. He added: “The moment I come home from work Dominic’s right over to me, he’s totally a daddy’s boy.”

Stephen was with Sammi when she had Dominic at Ninewells and he brought along the ring with which he proposed in the moments after the birth — a lovely gesture and further proof that it was always meant to be.

The family was completed with the arrival of Imogen 16 months ago and let’s not forget border collies Spud and Sulley.

The wedding will take place at the West Park Conference Centre and the key players alongside the children will be Sammi’s long-time pal Laura Petrie as Maid of Honour, while Stephen’s cousin Wayne O’Hare will be Best Man.

The other bridesmaids will be Stephen’s little sister, Jodie O’Hare, and Sammi’s cousin, Terri Lynch.

Sammi and Stephen have always treasured the support and guidance given by their parents and Stephen’s folks, Alison and Steve, will be there too on the day.

Sharon and Graeme were delighted to become grandparents and doted on Dominic and Imogen.

This is going to be an amazing wedding and at the centre will be a brilliant, positive and friendly young couple. Yes, there’s going to be someone missing, but Sammi and Stephen know he’s with them still.