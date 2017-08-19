LOVING LIFE: Teachers tie knot and boost two good causes in process

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

It’s normal for a couple to receive presents when they tie the knot.

However, Perth’s Ashleigh Wilson and Russel Kesson asked that absolutely no presents be given.

Instead, they requested donations go to Macmillan Cancer and the Door of Hope, a South African organisation which helps orphaned children.

Both are charities close to the hearts of Ashleigh and Russel.

Ashleigh, who was born in Johannesburg and raised in Ayr before coming to the Fair City to teach history at Perth Grammar School, has been a volunteer helper at Door of Hope.

“I’m a Door of Hope ambassador,” she said.

“The charity does wonderful work with orphaned children and I am one of its fundraisers.”

Ashleigh and Russel met at Perth Grammar, where he is a PE teacher.

“We were friends at first before becoming closer, and the kids at the grammar were dead excited when they learned we were marrying,” Ashleigh said.

Russel is head coach at Perth Phoenix basketball club, while Ashleigh heads up its cheerleading team, the Phoenix All stars.

Darnell Starks, formerly minister at Perth Church of the Nazarene, of which Ashleigh is a member, conducted their wedding ceremony.

And, to complete the basketball connection, Darnell was an assistant coach at Perth Phoenix.

