A night out at a casino saw Sean Gorrie and Danielle Donald strike it lucky in love.

And they ended up hitting the jackpot with a stunning wedding at Forbes of Kingennie.

That set the seal on a relationship that initially started when they chatted in the staff room at Murray Royal Hospital in Perth, where both worked as mental health nurses.

Sean hails from Blairgowrie and Danielle is a Monifieth lass. Both still work in that vital and demanding field.

It was in 2012 that they first became colleagues and then friends.

“We’d share lifts from time to time,” said Sean, 28, “and it became pretty clear that Danielle was one of the nicest people I’d ever met.

“She would do anything for anyone.”

The attraction was mutual, with Danielle, 26, describing Sean as “laid-back and relaxed”.

A casual night out ended with them in the casino until 6am after which they officially became a couple.

Their first trip away together was to the Zoo Project music festival at Donnington Castle.

The pair had a blast and it confirmed they were made for each another.

“I proposed at the Tower Restaurant in Edinburgh in 2015,” said Sean.

“I didn’t go down on one knee or anything, just quietly asked the waiter to bring over some champagne. I produced the ring and I think it was a surprise.”

It was. “I was in total shock,” said Danielle. “There no tears but there may have been a little swearing!”

Best man at the wedding was Sean’s younger brother, Peter, who works at Scott Brothers in Dundee, while the maid of honour was Ashley Scott — she and bridesmaids Lisa McDonald and Jessica McCleary are long-time friends of Danielle’s from Monifieth High.

Danielle was given away by dad Kenny and the band was Electron Party from Glasgow.

“There are loads of people we’d like to thank,” said Danielle.

“The staff at the venue were outstanding, especially the organiser Tim McClure.

“Photographer Godfrey Mordente was superb, as were Olive’s florists from Carnoustie and Ava from Covers and Candelabras who did the venue decor.”

Special thanks also go to Yvonne Watson at the Bridal Boutique, Broughty Ferry, for Danielle’s stunning mermaid-silhouette dress.

“It truly was a magical day and everything went to plan – we will never forget it,” said Danielle.

The honeymoon was to Thailand and the pair are now happily settled in their home in Downfield with Danielle’s Shih Tzu Mollie – who is apparently learning to live with Sean although she’s still a little wary of men!