Who knew engineers could be so romantic?

A lovely young Dundee couple are putting together the finishing touches for a stunning summer wedding — after a classic romance that started outside Sainsbury’s.

Amy Anderson was only 15 when she first encountered Rhys Bastianelli, who was the same age, and the pair have simply not looked back.

“One of my friends was going out on a date with Rhys’s cousin so I went along too,” explained Amy, a customer sales executive from Whitfield.

“The cousin arrived along with Rhys and we met outside Sainsbury’s — so romantic!

“Then we just walked down to the Ferry chatting and he caught my eye right away. He’s got a nice smile and he was so funny.”

The two clicked on that very first date and have been inseparable ever since — and that was nine years ago!

Rhys grew up in Gotterstone and is a Michelin engineer and a pretty talented guitarist by all accounts — and he’s also pretty good at keeping things nicely old-school.

“He proposed in Paris but I kind of knew it was on the cards,” added Amy.

“We’d all been on holiday in Mexico together. That’s when he asked my dad, Bobby, for permission to marry me.

“This was supposed to be super-secret but my dad got so excited and I heard him tell my sister.”

Amy kept things cool and never said a thing.

A short time later, Rhys and Amy were enjoying a break in Paris when the actual proposal took place.

Amy said: “We were up the Eiffel Tower — which is so obvious, of course — and I had a selfie stick with me. There was a spot with a sign saying ‘the place to kiss’ so I said to Rhys ‘come on’.

“I got the selfie stick ready and he said: ‘Instead of a kiss, do you want to get married?’

“It was a brilliant moment and he just produced the ring from his shirt pocket.

“Looking back, he’d been all stressed out as we got to the tower and I wondered why. He said he was concerned about all the pickpockets you hear about in Paris and I thought you’re not carrying anything, why worry? Little did I know.”

The couple have their own place now in Whitfield and the wedding will be at the beautiful Forbes of Kingennie in August.

The dress is ready — but a closely guarded secret — and the main players have all been organised.

Maid of honour will be Amy’s sister, Chloe, 21, and best man will be Rhys’s little brother, Dale.

The other bridesmaids will be Rhys’s sister Serena Bastianelli and Amy’s long-time pals Claire Costello, Amy Craig and Louise Ward.

Amy will be given away by her dad, which is perfect — because he’s good at letting things go!

Congratulations to a lovely couple.