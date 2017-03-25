“My mum gave me two shillings to go to the dancing,” said John Campbell.

“I met Wilma and married her. I’ve never forgiven my mum for the shot of that two bob.”

John is having a laugh, of course, because if there’s a more loved-up husband anywhere in the country, we’d like to meet him.

At 67, John’s well retired from his window-cleaning job these days but still remembers vividly the night he met the love of his life, Wilma Mann.

“GM Ballroom in South Tay Street, November 2 1965,” he said. “I was a van boy for Beattie’s Bakery at the time and this girl comes up and says my pal wants to dance with you.

“So, I said she could ask me herself — and she did. I can’t explain it, but the moment I put my arms around her on the dancefloor that was it — I knew this was the girl I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.”

The pair were both just 15 when they met and when they married at Dundee Registry in March 1967, there were those who gave it just a few months.

They were so wrong. After the simple wedding there was a modest reception at Wilma’s folks’ home in Beauly Crescent and they have been utterly devoted ever since. They have four children, six grandchildren and a great-grand-daughter, Ruby, who is nine.

As well as being a busy mum, Wilma also worked in many places down through the years and can reel off quite a list of the mills in which she worked.

The couple have lived in Fintry for 30 years and their golden anniversary was marked with a surprise party at Alison’s Bar & Function Suite.

“I honestly thought we were going in for someone’s thirtieth,” said John. “But I get in and see people I know from back in the day in Beechwood, folk from Fintry and then relatives from England.

“We had no idea that our eldest daughter, also Alison and the grand-daughters organised the whole thing. It was a brilliant surprise.”