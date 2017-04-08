Dundee’s Tam McCabe has hit the “big eight zero” and this well-kent Blackness boy has never been happier.

Born and brought up in the Blackie, Tam, who know lives in Earn Crescent, Menzieshill, went to St Mary’s Lochee and then St John’s before starting an apprenticeship with Scott James Joiners in Fyffe Street.

Four years later, he was conscripted into the RAF to do his National Service — a time he thought was “brilliant”.

Based at RAF Cosford near Wolverhampton, he was in the stores and then quartered at the Sergeant’s Mess dealing with repairs.

He married his wife Barbara in 1957 and the couple have four children, six grandchildren, with the youngest member of the family being great-grandson, Jack, who calls Tam “Grandad-Tutu”.

After the RAF, Tam worked as a machinist at the old Morphy Richards factory in Dundee for 10 years before going on to Bell & Sime to make kit homes. He was at B&Q for 14 years and worked as a porter at Ninewells Hospital before his retirement.

He’s always followed Hibs — and so does Jack now, too — and has been a supporter of local junior football.

Tam was on the committee of Butterburn AFC for many years and is still active.

So, what’s your secret, Tam?

“I would have said fried food, but these days it’s probably porridge and getting out for a walk from time to time,” he said.

The family celebrated his birthday at the Birkhill Inn and all had a great time.