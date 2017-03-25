King George V was on the throne, Sir Malcolm Campbell set a new land speed record and Mercedes Gleitze became the first woman to swim the English Channel.

Yes, 1927 was a long time ago, but it’s also the year that the world said hello to a wee lass by the name of Jean Jackson.

And now that Ladybank-born lady has celebrated her 90th birthday and can look back on an amazing life which has seen her watch her seven children grow up and be joined by 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Some travelled from as far away as Australia and Staffordshire for her birthday party at the Granary Lane Sheltered Housing in Newport where all celebrated this wonderful lady.

Jean moved to Methil when just a girl and her first job was at a printer’s in Kirkcaldy before she moved on to Haig’s distillers in Markinch.

One of 11 children, Jean met Arthur Boardman, who was stationed at RAF Hemswell, when she visited one of her sisters, Kathleen, in Gainsborough. She had herself married an ex-serviceman who served abroad with the British Army during the Second World War.

“Arthur was from Dublin and when the war came along he wanted to do his bit,” said Jean.

“So, he travelled up to Belfast and had set his heart set on the Royal Navy. But the Navy recruiting office was closed so he ended up in the RAF instead.

“He was an aircraft fitter and served in Africa and Italy, but was never too keen on talking about it.”

The couple married in April 1949 in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire.

When Arthur’s time with the RAF ended in 1950 the couple moved to Dundee, where they moved in with Jean’s aunt, Kate Lamb, in Beechwood.

Arthur got a job as a letterpress printer with DC Thomson and remained with the firm for 36 years, retiring in 1986.

Jean and Arthur lived in Dundee for a couple of years, where their first child Janice was born, before moving “across the water” to Newport in 1952 where Brian, Linda, Carol, Kenneth, Paul and Mandy were all born.

Arthur was a gifted musician and huge Dundee United fan all his days — and the support for the team has passed on to season ticket-holder Brian — and about 10 years ago the couple moved into sheltered housing in Newport where Jean still lives. In retirement, they shared three holidays together in Australia and also visited New Zealand.

Jean lost Arthur in 2011 when he was 89 years old but she is still surrounded by loving family here and abroad.

“I get out when I can and I still love music,” said Jean.

“My party was lovely and I’ve got a nice view of the river, so I’m rather content.”

Happy birthday to a wonderful lady!

