They’re a much- travelled pair and if you were at the Harris, Kirkton or Craigie high schools during the 1970s you might recognise the chap on the left.

David and Jean Duncan, from Monifieth, have just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary and their story started long ago in a very different world.

Jean, now 81, was born in Wolseley Street. Her dad was Dundee United footballer William Ouchterlonie and at the start of the Second World War they were living in England.

David, 80, was a Montrose lad, and his dad’s work as a London policeman meant they were down south too.

When the conflict began, William went off to the RAF and his family returned to Dundee, while David was evacuated back to Montrose.

They met at the Palais in Dundee in 1955 when David was home on leave from the Royal Signals and Jean was a DRI nurse.

They married in 1957 at Gilfillan Memorial Church in Dundee.

For much of his career, David was heavily involved in telecoms radar both in the UK and Canada and, after children Deborah, Elaine and David came along, Jean went back to nursing.

She had an 18-year nursing career ending up as a midwifery sister at Ninewells.

David went on to be a school teacher then a college lecturer specialising in computing, before retiring in 1993.

They have six grandchildren and now a great-great-grandson, Julian, in Australia.

“We just get on,” said Jean.

“But have had the odd barney!”