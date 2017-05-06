It’s quite some time since they left Dundee as a young, newly married couple.

But memories of their home city have been foremost in the minds of Gilbert and Aileen “Pardie” Johnston this week as they celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Gilbert was a Bellefield Avenue lad and Aileen Brown was from Harefield Avenue when the two met at Harris Academy.

They soon became a devoted couple and after school Gilbert went off to be a chartered accountancy apprentice while Aileen started training to be a teacher.

Gilbert spent his National Service with the Royal Signals and the Pay Corps during which time he and Aileen married at St David’s North Church in Dundee.

Gilbert’s flourishing career saw them move to Newcastle, Maidenhead and Derby before settling in Rolleston on Dove in Staffordshire, where they have lived for 55 years.

Gilbert, 85, worked with ICI and Rolls Royce before spending the last 15 years of his career as chief executive of JCB.

He was president of the Committee for European Construction Equipment and was honoured with a CBE in 1992 for service to the construction industry.

Aileen, 82, was in teaching throughout her career and before retirement was a teacher at the local village school.

They have two sons and two grandchildren and still have family in the Menzieshill area who travelled south for the occasion.

Congratulations!