LOVING LIFE: Linda’s still hitched to ‘stalker’ Michael after 50 years

In her beautifully stylish Jaeger suit, Linda Croll was dressed to kill.

Looking so sophisticated, she deserved to get noticed — but it was by a young rascal in jeans, combat jacket and a Celtic scarf!

Well, the boy was must have had something going for him, because that was back in 1965 and they’ve just celebrated their Golden Wedding in Hawaii.

Douglas lad Michael Mochan was an apprentice mechanic, a time-served member of The Shimmy and one of the coolest young Mods who hung about The Hap up Arbroath Road in the 1960s.

“I was in The Hap all the time back then,” recalled Michael, now 68, whose sister, Patricia Boath, lives in Dundee’s Main Street.

He added: “I was there one night with my cousin Dunc Gunn and Linda walked in.

“I’d never seen here before but I said to my friend ‘I’m going to marry her’ and he just laughed.

“When she left I went out too and walked her down into the town, chatting away.”

Linda, who grew up in St Mary’s, remembers it all so well. Laughing, she recalled: “He found out where I’d be and just stalked me — and I never got an engagement ring. We got a scooter instead.”

They clicked and were married at St Pius Chapel in Douglas in January 1967. They both worked at Timex before emigrating to Canada in 1974 where Michael went on have a long career in maintenance with a beer firm.

They live in Toronto where Linda worked with special needs children for 28 years and have their daughter, Sharon, 49, out there too, along with two grandchildren — Sheridan, 15, and Kennedy, 14 — who live nearby.

So what’s made everything work so well over the years?

Linda said: “Being total opposites, with different opinions on many subjects. The bottom line is we agree to disagree!”

Michael’s response? — “I have selective hearing.”