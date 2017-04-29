LOVING LIFE: ‘I knew Richard was a keeper when flowers arrived from US’

“We’d been to the beach and it was time to go so I held out my hand to help him get up,” recalls Lisa.

“He took my hand but stayed on one knee and held out an engagement ring. Idiot, I thought.”

And that, ladies and gentlemen, was how Lisa Middleton — now Wyllie — responded to a charming proposal from a handsome Somerset lad.

A Glamis girl with a superb sense of fun, Lisa, 30, already knew Richard was “the one” and they’ve just sealed the deal with a beautiful wedding at Forbes of Kingennie.

Lisa’s a primary teacher in Brechin who lives in Forfar and Richard’s a policeman who was born in Yeovil and moved to Scotland when he was a teenager.

They met online, as so many couples do these days. Lisa said: “I saw his profile pic and thought he looked like a nice guy so I sent him a message.

“There was no response and I forgot about it.

“A few days later I’d forgotten I’d already messaged him so I sent another — and this time he responded.”

That was in August 2014 when Richard was working as a bar manager in Elie on the Fife coast.

Lisa recalled: “We chatted away for a bit and decided to meet halfway, which was Dundee.

“We met at Lloyds Bar and later went to St Andrews for a walk.

“That was our first date and straight away he asked when the next one would be — I liked that.

“We had three or four in the first week alone as he was going on holiday to the US and when he was away he had flowers sent to my school.

“It was a lovely, lovely surprise.

“Everyone thought it was a great thing to do and that’s when I realised he was a keeper.”

Less than a year later, Richard made his proposal on the St Andrews beach where they first walked.

Lisa said: “He’d been doing these odd karate moves and I was wondering what he was up to — he was struggling to get the ring out of his pocket as his jeans were too tight.

“I did call him an idiot but he also got a ‘yes’ pretty quickly.

“He’s the most caring person I’ve ever met. It’s not just the big gestures, it’s the little things. I’ll get home and my jammies are on the radiator — it’s the little, caring things like that which are so important.”

The wedding was “flawless, magical,” said Lisa, and took place at the stunning Forbes of Kingennie with the day coordinated by events assistant Lisa Ly.

The bride was given away by dad John, the best man was actually a best lady Jackie Shields, a long-time close friend of Richard, and maid of honour was Sam Drysdale, from Kinglassie. Bridesmaids were Ashley McKean, Elaine Davidson and Claire Meikle and Lisa’s dress came from Special Day Brides, of Kirkcaldy.

In a nice little touch, Richard chose a Forbes tartan tie and hankie to finish off his stylish suit.

The band was Franco, pictures were by Martin and Lee-Anne from Martin Ward Photography of Perth, the video was by Colin Murray of Cam-Media Wedding Films in Crieff, and the cake was by the Pretty Little Cake Boutique in Arbroath.

The last word comes from someone we haven’t heard from yet — Richard.

So, what makes Lisa so special? He said: “Lisa has an infectious laugh, beautiful smile and a bubbly and outgoing personality.

“I can be true to myself around her and feel comfortable. We are like jigsaw pieces and she makes me complete.”