A friendly smile and a nice manner certainly worked for Newtyle man Jim Cochrane.

For he won the heart of Invergowrie lass Lex Robertson and they’re about to celebrate 60 years wed!

Lex was 16 and working at a florist and fruit shop in Perth Road when she attended a concert at the Caird Hall with a pal.

They were given a lift home by farmworker Jim and the pair clicked.

“He was just casual and friendly, and I liked that,” said Lex, now 80.

The couple became engaged and in 1954 Jim went off to do his National Service with the Life Guards.

He may have been part of the Household Cavalry but there was no posting outside Buckingham Palace looking splendid for him — he served in Cyprus and Egypt during the Suez Crisis.

Once back home, he became a long-distance lorry driver and the couple both worked for NCR, Jim ultimately retiring as the transport manager.

Jim and Lex have two sons — James, who’s married to Veronica, and Fraser, married to Elaine.

James recently retired from an IT post at Perth and Kinross Council while Fraser has been a firefighter for 26 years.

Jim and Lex also have three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Jim, 83, still bowls from time to time and is a member of Broughty Castle.

The couple — who have lived in Balgillo for 48 years — are planning a family celebration at the Invercarse, where they held their reception 60 years ago!