He was a young apprentice toolmaker, she was the office girl and when romance blossomed, they both knew it was meant to be.

Alec and Iris Craig are now celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary and have never been happier.

Alec, now 83, grew up in Sandman Street while Iris Williamson was a Linlathen lass originally.

Alec joined engineering firm Lomax and Smith on East Kingsway in 1949 and Iris turned up a year or so later —and that’s where she caught his eye.

They got chatting and before too long they had their first date — to see the Cruel Sea at the cinema in Morgan Street.”

They soon became a devoted couple and got engaged in 1954, with the marriage coming three years later at St Theresa’s in Graham Street.

As Alec was away working at Dounreay they didn’t set up home straight away but later got their first place in Alexander Street.

They moved to Fintry in 1969 and are still there.

After their two daughters, Alexis and Louise, went to school, Iris returned to work with jobs at McGill Brothers and Delta Capilliary.

Today Alexis lives in Aberdeen, with Louise in Templeton and there are five grandchildren spread across London, Aberdeen and Wales.

So what’s the secret of a long and happy marriage? Iris said: “I think the important things are tolerance and a sense of humour.”

“Knowing when to back off,” said Alec.

Congratulations!