Emily Cutler was born as the First World War raged.

She saw the Queen when the monarch was just a princess and she remembers the sounds of the blitz hammering London.

And at the weekend, Emily celebrated her 100th birthday.

Born in Soho and brought up in Bromley, Kent, Emily now lives in the Bield retirement complex in Dundee’s Downfield — and it was the soft burr of a Scottish accent that eventually resulted in Emily living in the city.

Staff, residents and family celebrated with a party on Friday and there was a larger family gathering at a city hotel on Sunday.

Afterwards, she shared recollections of a busy and eventful life.

“I remember sleeping out on a pavement in Oxford Street so I could see the new king in 1936,” said Emily.

“He went by in his carriage but we only got a glimpse. I saw the princesses, too.”

Emily’s first job was at a telephone manufacturing company in Dulwich, after which she found employment at Thorn Electrics.

“In our break time, we played table tennis and one day I was writing down the names of those playing in a particular match,” she said.

“One player was a Mr Lyall and I liked his accent straight away. He was John and he was from Blackness in Dundee.

“I’ve liked all things Scottish ever since — but I still can’t quite do a Dundee accent.”

The two hit it off instantly and they were married in Bromley in 1941, by which time John had enlisted and was in the Royal Army Pay Corps.

He was sent to India and Emily was able to travel there a short time later. He ended up serving for 24 years and left with the rank of Warrant Officer.

The couple had four children — Robert, Kenneth, Heather and Maeve — and the family lived in India, Egypt and Singapore, before returning to the UK when John left the army.

Initially settling in Lancashire, they moved to Dundee in 1964, where John did a number of jobs, latterly as a personnel officer at Liff Hospital, while Emily worked for many years at DC Thomson.

The family lived in Americanmuir Road, but they’re far and wide these days. Robert’s in Dundee; Ken, Bristol; Heather, Boat of Garten; and Maeve is in Edinburgh.

And the family’s grown quite a bit, with nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Emily lost John in 1983, but has always had family close by.

So, what’s the secret of living so long, Emily?

“There’s no real secret,” she said. “Moderation in all things — except custard. I imagine it’s genetic, as my dad lived to 96 and my brother Fred made it to 101.

“I get out quite a lot and I was just overwhelmed with all the cards and flowers I got for my birthday. I got a card from the Queen, too.”

Despite her years, Emily is bright, talkative and gets on with things and down through all the years two things just haven’t changed — her love for life and that London accent.

Happy birthday, Emily.