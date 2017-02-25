Every wedding has something magical and unexpected.

And while it was pretty amazing to see the party photo-bombed by a famous TV fashionista and have a former Dundee United footballer jet across from Miami to be best man, at the centre of the day were Kallie Kenneth and Jimmy Miller.

A charmingly relaxed and devoted couple, they first met 12 years ago and while it’s taken a while for them to get to the altar, it’s been an amazing journey.

Jimmy, 31, works at Michelin and Kallie, one year his junior, works at Fresh Inc Medi Spa in Invergowrie and is also studying to be dental nurse at Union Street Dental Care.

“We first met at Sessions Bar in 2005,” recalls Jimmy.

“We had mutual friends so got chatting. From the very first moment, the very first time I saw her, she was the one.”

Jimmy made his move and a date with dinner got the ball rolling and soon they were loved-up. He said: “She had the looks and the personality and we seemed to have a lot in common.

“We always talked about getting married but never got round to it — but I did actually get round to the proposal. It was 2008 and I asked her dad’s permission. He’s Ronnie, a great guy and he said yes.

“Me and Kallie had been together for three years by this time and she was five months’ pregnant, so he saw how serious we were.

“Shortly after that we went out for dinner at Braes and that’s when I proposed. She burst into tears.”

Kallie and Jimmy got on with their lives which were made all the more busy when Jude, now eight, came along.

Jimmy added: “We then went to a wedding fayre at The Apex with our best friends last year and that was it decided — we booked ours. It was always going to happen one day.”

So what made Jimmy realise Kallie was a keeper? He said: “It’s just everything about her. She’s the total package — loving, caring and her personality just shines through. She’d do anything for anyone and she’s a fantastic mum.”

On the big day itself, maid of honour was Elaine Kenneth and best man was Jimmy’s best pal, Richie Ryan, who flew in for the big day, all the way from the US for a hectic 48-hour visit. Richie’s wife Nik was also a bridesmaid and Jimmy also had his other close friend Patrick Kelly as an usher. Jude also enjoyed his mum and dad’s big day.

Jimmy said: “It was an unforgettable day. Jude’s a lad’s lad and was the centre of attention. He had a brilliant day and enjoyed joining the band on stage for a song.

“It also turned out that fashion guru Gok Wan was hosting an event at the Apex, so we all got our pictures with him. He was great and wished us all the best. Big thanks also to Lyndsey Philip, our photographer. She was brilliant and really helped throughout the day.”

Jimmy and Kallie had a couple of days in Newcastle to celebrate their wedding and later this year they’re off to visit Richie and Nik in Miami and enjoy some Florida sunshine.

Congratulations to a lovely family.