Gemma Clark has always been a refreshingly blunt soul.

When asked what her first impression of husband Andrew Baldie was, she recalled it was “wow, that guy’s really drunk”.

She had known of Andrew for years as they live in a small area and she’s always thought he was a good looking chap.

Well, he clearly had a lot going for him, as they’ve just tied the knot at Forbes of Kingennie and a wonderful family is now complete.

Gemma, 35, is a St Andrews lass who works as a property manager, while Andrew, 37, is a bricklayer who hails from Wormit.

She said: “I first noticed Andrew in April 2007 at a pub in Wormit called The Halt, which is now The View.

“I was with friends. He was with his dad and some pals. A couple of weeks later I was in the Brig O’ Tay with friends and I saw him again.

“I had a notion from one of his friends I’d caught his eye. Anyway, he asked for my number.

“I asked for his instead and a few days later I got in touch.”

The first “date” was charmingly innocent with Gemma saying: “We rolled Easter eggs together and it all kind of followed on from there.”

The two soon became devoted, a wonderfully chilled pair. So what are the qualities he has?

Gemma said: “It’s hard to define. He’s a shy guy but still full of beans. I like everything neat and tidy all the time but Andrew is extremely laid back about everything.

“But it works, we just work. It all fits together — and he’s a brilliant dad too.”

Gemma’s 13-year-old son Kyle would certainly agree and when the couple’s daughter, Kayla, came along four years ago their happiness was complete.

The proud mum added: “They’re like peas in a pod.

“Kyle loves being big brother and just adores her.”

The actual proposal was a low-key event. Gemma said: “Andrew just asked me in the house on my birthday in March 2015.

The previous year my birthday present had been a vacuum cleaner, so he had to do something to get me over the devastation!”

The wedding was a beautifully relaxed affair and was captured by Sandra and Jack of Downfield Studio Photography.

Gemma added: “Kayla was a flowergirl and she was a little bit nervous so when I was walked up the aisle by my dad she was with me, then Andrew held her for the rest of the ceremony”.

Gemma’s dress came from Enchanted Bride, of St Andrews, and her matron of honour was her sister-in-law Lisa Baldie. Andrew’s brother, Robert and long-time pal John Rice were his best men.

The “fabulous” band was Cut The Cake, from Dunfermline, and the whole day was “amazing”.

The last word comes from Andrew.

Asked what is was about Gemma that made her a keeper, he said: “From the first time I met her I knew she was the love of my life, it’s that simple.”

Congratulations to a lovely family.