Many things can start a journey that leads to a new relationship — a shared interest, eyes meeting in a crowded room or a chance encounter on a night out.

Or perhaps an earthquake on the other side of the world followed by a rock climbing break in France that leads to a bike run to Arbroath.

Marina Amaral is from Lisbon and John Lamont grew up on the family farm near Tayport — but they finally found one another and it’s perfect.

Marina, 36, came to Scotland 10 years ago to work and study, and fell in love with the place. John is one year younger and has been around farms and agricultural all his life.

Marina recalled: “In 2011 I went to New Zealand to spend three months on a study trip.

“I was staying in Christchurch when an earthquake struck.

“I was just setting off for the town centre — if I’d set off slightly earlier I would have been in the middle of it.”

Marina volunteered in a hospital before heading home. She had arrived in New Zealand on the Saturday and had left by the Thursday.

Back home in Edinburgh she suffered from stress symptoms and it seemed that time spent in the countryside helped.

She said: “I went on a climbing trip to France and it really helped, so when I got home I decided to find more friends online for activities.”

Enter John. He recalled: “I’d come back to Tayport after a time in Edinburgh and all the old crew seem to have disappeared.

“Guys had moved away or settled down and I was like Johnny Nae Mates.”

So John went online looking for pals for the sports he’s into – hiking, cycling and climbing — and that’s how he met Marina.

She said: “The first ‘date’ was a bike ride all the way to Arbroath. From the first moment, I liked him. There was just something about him. He seemed so nice to be around.”

The feeling was mutual. John said: “We harmonise. It just works, we complete each other.”

And that’s the way it seems when you meet them – she’s fun and energetic, John’s chilled with a great line in dry humour and they live in a place in Tayport with bikes in the garden and a climbing-wall in the garage.

The proposal came on November 14 2015 and it was in the freezing snowy wastes of Ben Tirran in Glenclova.

Marina said: “I told him to put the ring on quick because it was so cold and windy.”

It wasn’t really a surprise as John had gone old-school and asked Marina’s dad’s permission.

“He’s in Portugal and his English is as good as John’s Portuguese so the permission was sought via Skype using hand-made subtitles.

The wedding was at Forbes of Kingennie and the couple said the staff were “fantastic”.

Their rings were made by Neo Design of Dundee and Marina’s dress was from WED2B, of Glasgow.

Marina was piped into the venue but “the weather was awful and my hair was destroyed in minutes”.

John’s best man was Alan Lyall, who he has known since school, the bridesmaids were Paula Lourenco, from Lisbon, and Debbie O’Rourke, from Dundee, and Marina was given away by her dad Tino.

Her brother Hugo and his wife Ana flew all the way from Macau in China for the occasion and these amazing pictures were taken by Downfield Studio Photography, who totally captured their quirks and style.

A brilliant day, a lovely couple, a golden future.