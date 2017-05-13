Take a moment to big up Jason Kerrigan and Brian Ewart — a pair of Dundee lads who are going more than that extra mile for a very good cause.

They’ve really got on their bikes and are going to cycle from John o’ Groats to Land’s End in a bid to raise money for the Camperdown Primary School Parent Council.

That’s 874 gruelling miles — not bad for a pair of Charleston chaps who are both 50 years of age.

Jason first started doing charity cycles to help his granddaughter Abi when she was diagnosed with cancer some time ago.

She’s 12 now — and perfectly fine — but Grandad Jason just can’t stop helping.

His last cycle was in aid of the Special Care Baby Unit at Ninewells and now the Tokheim worker is doing the big one with pal Brian.

Jason said: “Brian’s got himself a 1980s Raleigh and I’ve got a Carrera Crosswire.

“We’ll be stopping at youth hostels, campsites and B&Bs on the way and reckon it’ll take 14 days,” said Jason.

“Funnily enough, I think the hardest bit will be Somerset because I’ve been told it can be surprisingly hilly and we’re going to be getting close to the end by then.

“Whatever money we raise will be benefit the Camperdown kids.”

The pair were given a rousing send-off from the primary school and acting head teacher Nicola Weryk was full of praise, saying: “This is a monumental undertaking. We’re all so impressed and wish them the very best on the journey.”

Well done lads!