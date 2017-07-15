It’s brilliant to get some real, honest feedback on how a charity bike ride is going…

During her challenge, Elaine Harris said: “It’s horrific! Honestly. I came off twice and there’s something wrong with the back tyre.”

Bless her cotton socks, Elaine, a 36-year-old mum and model who lives at the back of Broughty Ferry, set off on Sunday and is cycling every gruelling inch of the 983 miles from John o’ Groats to Land’s End.

She’s taking on the challenge to help some of the poorest children you can imagine — young folk for whom the present of a toothbrush or new flip-flops is a huge deal.

Her chosen charity is Castelos Do Sal in Cape Verde off the West Africa coast. Elaine was fortunate to live there for a while and when she discovered the charity and met the kids it supports, she vowed to help.

She’s been out to the island to hand over goodies for the children and is arranging for an optician and dentists to visit too.

Now, the good news is that she’s doing this bike ride.

The bad news is that she’s been on a bicycle four times in her entire life!

She’s been getting amazing support from World of Cycles in Broughty Ferry, who supplied a bike and gear.

Anyone wishing to support Elaine can go online to justgiving. com/crowdfunding/cycleforcapeverde and keep up with her progress on her Facebook page Elaine Harris Portfolio.

Go Elaine!