She probably taught you music at school and, if you lived in Dundee’s Downfield, he looked after your teeth.

Elinor Abernethy, 83, and James Crighton, 82, met in the old Lawside School in the late-1940s when they were only 10 years old — and now they’re celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

She was from the West End of the city, he grew up in Adelaide Terrace, and they became a couple when they were 15.

They were engaged when Elinor, a music teacher, turned 21 and they married in 1957.

James, a dentist, did his National Service in the Royal Army Dental Corps and extended his service to three years — “The pay was pretty good,” he says.

They married at St Joseph’s in Wilkie’s Lane, the church of which they are still members.

After James’s army service in England, the couple came back to Dundee where he ran his practice in Downfield for three decades, while Elinor went on to teach in various city schools for many years.

They have lived on Blackness Road for 50 years and have five children, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, many now residing in England.

Their special anniversary was marked with a family gathering in Dundee and — as ever — we asked what was the secret to their happy and contented life.

“Tolerate each other,” said James.

“The secret to having a long and happy marriage is to not die,” said Elinor.

That’s the spirit!