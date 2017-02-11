A Dundee couple has proved that love can be found in the most unexpected places — even supermarket car parks.

Kerry and Paul Mitchell tied the knot on Saturday at the city’s Queen’s Hotel with their one-year-old son Zack as page boy.

But the Mitchells might never have got together if it hadn’t been for a chance meeting in the car park of Lidl in the city centre.

Charleston girl Kerry, 23, said: “Not many people meet the love of their life in a car park.

“It is definitely something that I will never forget.

“We both used to go out and about in our cars and that car park was where everyone would meet up.

“It was funny because we had a lot of mutual friends but we had never actually met each other.”

Paul, from Menzieshill, had planned to propose to Kerry on her 21st birthday after a romantic meal but nerves got the better of him and he ended up dropping to one knee at the back door of Kerry’s mum and dad’s house at 2am.

Kerry said: “Even though it wasn’t what he had planned, it was still very romantic.

“The sky was really clear and everything was lit up by the stars.”

The pair invited 49 friends and relatives to watch them walk down the aisle and take their vows.

They’d decided to stick to traditional vows and showed that they were made for one other by talking over the minister at exactly the same point when delivering them.

Kerry and Paul are set to jet off to Dubai in April for their honeymoon.