Sometimes, a cruel blow can lead to people unexpectedly taking on new challenges.

Take Debbie Jackson, for example, who is preparing to run a marathon, with every mile raising funds for the Stroke Association. And it’s going to be a very personal challenge.

Debbie’s a prison officer and lives in Perth with husband Ally, but she hails from Ayrshire.

In October 2015, her mum, Linda Naylor who was a midwife on the island of Islay, suffered a severe stroke and in just a few seconds, a vibrant, active woman who had brought countless babies into the world and laid them in the arms of their mums was the one who needed all the help.

“She’s getting there,” said Debbie, 44. “But it’s a long road.

“She’s had to give up work and move back to the mainland so we can be closer.

“When it happened, one of the first things I looked at was the Stroke Association’s website to learn more. Up until then it was something I’d had only a limited knowledge of.”

Debbie was in a situation in which many people find themselves — they want to help, but there’s nothing practical they can actually do.

“So, I cut off my hair,” said Debbie.

“My mum had long hair and it was a hassle to wash after the stroke, so she got a shorter, more manageable style.

“I decided to do the same. My hair’s been long for years, halfway down my back, and I got a No 3 crop — people started calling my Sinead.”

The hair was donated to the Little Princess charity which makes wigs for children who’ve lost their hair through illness.

Debbie then organised a charity raffle and following that took part in the Stroke Association’s 10k Resolution Run in Dundee.

In the end, she had raised just shy of £4,000 for the association.

“Now, I’m doing the Stirling Marathon on May 21,” said Debbie.

“I’m not going to say ‘I can’t wait’, because it’s quite a distance and I’ve been full of the cold, so I haven’t even trained this week.”

Don’t worry, Debbie, you’ll nail it!

Jenny Selman, fundraiser at the Stroke Association, said: “Stroke is the third most common cause of death in Scotland and is the leading cause of disability in the UK. We work towards preventing strokes and help support people who are affected by stroke.

“Debbie is a fantastic fundraiser who has shown dedication in supporting the stroke cause. We’re excited to see her running for us again and wish her the very best of luck.

“If you are already running the Stirling Marathon please consider raising funds for us. If you are not, why don’t you support Debbie instead?”

Debbie’s JustGiving page is https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/debsmarathonmiles.