Sailing off into a well-earned retirement are Asda couple Jean and John McGill.

They were familiar figures at Dundee’s Kirkton store, Jean having worked there for 16 years and John for 14.

He was a porter and she was a people clerk until they said their final farewell.

Jean, 65, hails from Kirkton and has had quite a varied working life. She served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service and met John, 66, when they both worked at Baxter’s Mill.

According to legend, she snatched John’s watch and said he’d have to meet her in the pub to get it back!

They married in the city’s registry office 41 years ago and have two children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

They say they’ve enjoyed their time at Asda and their colleagues certainly seem to have liked having them around.

“They’ve been here all the time I’ve worked here,” said Asda community champion Sam Will.

She added: “They’re so popular because they’d do anything for you.

“Jean has organised all the celebration lunches through the years. They’re both so positive all the time and have always looked out for their younger colleagues.”

What are their plans for the future?

“Well, we’ve already booked a cruise,” said Jean.

“And when we’re away that’s when we’re getting a new bathroom fitted. We plan to spend money!”

Well done folks — go and enjoy all that new free time!

A fun-filled a wedding, a heart-warming anniversary or maybe it’s a new baby, a big birthday or someone doing something special for their favourite charity.

We want to share the good news and let people across Dundee and beyond know that there’s a lot to celebrate in our city – so give us a call on 01382 575244.