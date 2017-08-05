LOVING LIFE: Couple’s classic Dundee story still going strong after 50 golden years

In a way it’s the classic Dundee story — met at the JM Ballroom, married at St Mary’s, reception at the Queen’s and the family are all still in the city.

Margaret Coyle was born in Alexander Street, grew up in Fintry and met the love of her life when she was still a teenager.

Kingennie lad Harold Lewis is still as tall and handsome as when they met at the JM all those years ago.

Margaret was 17 when they met, 18 when they got engaged and 21 when they married.

They might be 71 and 75 today — but they’re still as devoted as they were when they got hitched way back in 1967!

Harold was with NCR for 10 years and spent another 27 years with the council’s parks department, while Margaret worked at Timex before becoming a mum.

The couple have three children — Paul and Kevin, who run the well-known P&K Plumbing and Heating company — and Gillian, who is an IT specialist. They also have seven grandchildren and while Harold is happily retired and enjoys his fishing, Margaret is still working as part of the P&K team.

Their anniversary was celebrated with friends at family at the Michelin Athletic Club and, amazingly, they had the best man, all three bridesmaids and even the flower girl at the anniversary event.

So, what’s the secret? Margaret said: “He does his things, I do mine — and together we’ve got a loving family around us, which is the best thing in the world.

“We have a great family, every one of them!”

Congratulations to a lovely couple.

