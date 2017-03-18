The bride wore biker boots, lost a bet on the big day — and would do it all again “in a heartbeat”.

After seven years together, Fintry man Jonny McDermott and Wellbank lass Nicky Crooks tied the knot at beautiful Piperdam and, as was to be expected, there was a slightly unconventional touch to the day.

In Loving Life last year we told how the couple met at a biker bash in the Nine Maidens in St Mary’s and hit it off instantly.

Nicky had been dressed to kill in a pink top, white hotpants and a stookie, having recently crashed her Yamaha R6 and broken her foot!

Jonny, 33, a textile engineer at Low & Bonar, and Nicky, 30, a civil servant at the Department for Work and Pensions, set up home together in Ballumbie and in 2013 two became three with the arrival of son Kai.

The planning of the actual wedding started quite a while ago.

“I went for an ivory-coloured dress because I’d tried four white ones on and they were all horrific — white is clearly not my colour,” said Nicky.

“The bridesmaids were Gillian McAulay from Douglas and Kerri Fleming from Monifieth, who I’ve known since school, and they were in claret.

“They were brilliant and they seemed to enjoy the day as much as anyone.”

Gillian is a mental health nurse at Perth Royal Infirmary and Kerri is a busy full-time mum of three.

The boys in the party — Jonny himself, best man John Johnston and ushers, twins Scott and Craig McInearney, who are all from Fintry, were all in Scottish Spirit tartan.

Nicky was given away by her dad, Mike, and among the farthest travelled guests were Nicky’s godmother Maria Martyn who lives in Palma, Majorca, and Jonny’s relatives Norman and Sarah McDermott, from Oakham near Leicester, who travelled north with their sons Callum and Tristan.

“And yes, I walked down the aisle in my biker boots,” said Nicky.

“They just seemed more practical, especially for the pictures taken outside but I did slip into some ivory heels later.

“And we had a bet about who would cry on the day – and it wasn’t going to be me. I’m always the calm, collected one.

“But as I started down the aisle I have to admit I had a wee wobble and I had to get the hankie out!”

During his speech, best man John made special mention of what brought the couple together – membership of the Dundee Bikers Forum and specifically the administrator of the group Stuart McIntosh, who was among the guests.

There were 70 day guests and another 30 for the evening and all were entertained by Dundee four-piece band Sorted.

“It was an amazing day and everything was just right,” said Nicky.

“We stayed at one of the Piperdam lodges with an outdoor hot tub and champagne and had a mini-moon in Skye afterwards.

“The actual honeymoon is going to be in Mexico later this year.

“There are so many people we’d like to thank — the band were great, Sandra and Jack from Downfield Studio Photography couldn’t have done more to capture the day and a shout-out to JM Bakery for the cake!

“Piperdam was beautiful — exactly what we wanted — and the whole day flew by in a flash. I’d do it all again in a heartbeat.”