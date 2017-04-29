LOVING LIFE: Bob spotted great dancer and found his soulmate at the Hilltown Celtic Club

Bob Meiklem didn’t just spot a great dancer one night at the Celtic Club in Dundee’s Hilltown — he met his soulmate.

Bob, now 83, was brought up in Derby Street and after his school years at Rockwell got to work as a spinner in a jute mill.

It wasn’t for him, though, so he enlisted in the RAF and spent five years serving as far afield as Iraq.

It was while on leave that he met Lochee lass Jean Devaney and they wrote constantly when he was away.

Once home, he married Jean at Lochee’s Melville Church in 1957 and they haven’t looked back since.

After his RAF service, Bob returned to the mills and, after a brief stint as a milkman, spent most of his working life in Dundee’s most famous industry.

As well as being a busy mum, Jean also worked for six years in a Kingsway hat factory that’s now long gone.

The couple have three boys and three girls, 10 grandchildren and an amazing 12 great-grandchildren.

Best of all, most of the family are right here in Dundee so there are plenty of get-togethers.

Jean recalled: “Our first home was an attic in Lochee — in the part they call Tipperary, where I grew up.”

They’ve been in Main Street since the late 1980s and Jean says she’s STILL a golf widow — as Bob’s always out playing at St Michael’s, near Leuchars.

So, what’s the secret of a long and happy marriage?

“Come and go, deal with the ups and down’s,” says Jean.

Bob agrees!