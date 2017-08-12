You get the impression that Sarah Ramsay has always been a sassy girl.

When she went on a date with Sam Crichton she didn’t want to seem too keen, so she chose the least romantic movie available.

“It was Wolfman,” she recalls, “and it was awful — a really terrible horror film.”

It doesn’t seem to have mattered in the long run, because a friendship which started when they were at school blossomed into a loving relationship and the deal has just been sealed with a beautiful wedding.

Sarah grew up in Broughty Ferry while Sam is a Birkhill lad. They’re both 27 but first met in fifth year at Monifieth High.

“I’d made a group of friends after a school trip to Aviemore and Sam was one of them,” said Sarah.

“We were pretty much best friends but sort of lost touch after school – and then we bumped into each other on a night out.

“Our first date was to the cinema on Valentine’s Day. I didn’t want to come across too strong so that’s why it was Wolfman!

“Then later we ended up at Tickety Boo’s and had our first kiss.”

Pretty soon the couple were devoted to each other.

On holiday in London two years ago they spent a day touring the famous sights and found themselves high on the London Eye.

“We’d talked about our future in the past,” said Sarah. “Sam had mentioned that he’d like to think about maybe getting married one day when his aircraft engineering apprenticeship was behind him.

“That was months away so I wasn’t thinking about it all.

“Sam had been carrying the ring around with him all day and when he produced it on the Eye I was properly speechless. I literally couldn’t say anything for a few seconds and then just kind of stammered ‘yes’.

“I love Sam’s sense of humour and we always make each other laugh – fits of giggles – but the core thing is that he’s my best friend.

“I know everyone says that but that’s where it started from — Sam being my best friend.”

The wedding took place at Forbes of Kingennie with Sarah, in a stunning dress by Alison Kirk Bridal Boutique of Perth, being given away by dad Thomas and attended to by her three bridesmaids Robyn Hill, Lesley Doig and Libby Barton.

Sam was resplendent in Modern Pride of Scotland tartan and his best man was colleague and close pal Calum Brown.

There were five amazing cakes — four from Jessie’s Kitchen and one from the Cake Guru, both of which are based in Broughty Ferry.

“It was a brilliant day and a special mention should go to Sandra from Downfield Studio Photography — we had so much fun with her,” said Sam.

Sam’s career is flying high while Sarah is enjoying her role as a nursery nurse, and the couple are planning a honeymoon later this year.

A fun-filled a wedding, a heart-warming anniversary or maybe it’s a new baby, a big birthday or someone doing something special for their favourite charity.

We want to share the good news and let people across Dundee and beyond know that there’s a lot to celebrate in our city – so give us a call on 01382 575244.