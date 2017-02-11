He was tall, handsome and played accordion — and when he spotted a pretty lass at band practice, he didn’t hang about.

And now Mac and Ellen Kinnear are celebrating 60 years together.

Mac, now 85, hails from Tealing, while that eye-catching young lady was Ellen McEwen, from Pitlochry.

She’d moved to Dundee to be a hairdresser and Mac had just finished two years’ National Service with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

Mac had served his time with Lamb’s garage in Dundee before joining the REME — he was part of their motorcycle trials team and enjoyed the Army immensely.

Back home, he was in the Heather Scottish Dance Band and it was at rehearsals that he met Ellen, who recalled: “The other accordionist had his eye on me, too — but Mac was faster on his feet.”

The couple married at Ogilvie Church, Stobswell, and had a small honeymoon in Edinburgh. Mac, a talented mechanic, went on to be transport manager at Fraser Construction and the couple had four daughters — Heather, Fiona, Aileen and Sheona.

The couple, who live in the West End, now also have nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Best of all, the whole family stays in the area, so there’s plenty of company.

What’s the secret?

“Just be friendly,” said Mac. “With the odd row, especially when the whole family’s in the place.”