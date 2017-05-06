Any baby shower’s going to be a brilliant occasion to celebrate and have a little party with friends — but this one’s different.

It’s extra special because Perth lass Gillian Cargill and her man, Michael McLeod, have been trying for a baby for more than 10 years — and now he’s due in June.

Gillian and Michael were high school sweethearts and have been a devoted couple for 15 years.

“We tried IVF last year but first time round it didn’t work,” said Gillian, deputy manager at Ninewells Nursery in Dundee.

“Second time it worked, and I’d like to thank the staff at Ninewells Hospital for their support and care — they’re amazing.

“We know the baby’s a boy and we’ve got a couple of names in mind but we won’t pick one until we see him.

“It was great to celebrate with my friends and colleagues and now I just can’t wait to meet the new addition to the family.”

Gillian’s party took place at Craigie Hill Golf Club, Perth, and apparently they were all well behaved.