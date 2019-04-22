‘Lovely lad’ Ben is in Dundee and requires a specific home. Interested?

An appeal has been issued to find a new home for Ben, who is currently in the care of the SSPCA in Dundee.

An SSPCA statement said: “Ben is a lovely lad who came into our care and is now ready to find his forever home.

“He requires a very specific adult only home with an experienced, abled and very active owner. Ben needs somewhere he can get plenty of mental and physical exercise.

“Ben is friendly and loves everyone he meets but he can become excitable and resulting in him becoming mouthy. He will need an owner that can put in time and training.

“We are looking to rehome Ben with a well matched canine companion. Any dog that could potentially be paired with Ben should be able to keep up with his energy levels and be able to rough play every now and then.

“We have found this benefits him greatly in keeping him occupied and has really helped his mouthing issues.

“If you are interested please contact our centre in Dundee on 03000 999 999.”